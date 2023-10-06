'Lutf-e-Lucknow' serves best of Awadhi culture, food to Delhiites

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Delectable home-cooked Awadhi food, age-old dastangoi and a detailed musico-cultural journey of Lucknow, the second edition of 'Lutf-e-Lucknow: Khana aur Gaana' celebrates everything Lucknow here in the national capital.

The three-day festival, currently underway at the India Habitat Centre (IHC), is organised by Lucknow Bioscope and Naimatkhana.

While the feast, curated by celebrated Lucknow-based home chef Sheeba Iqbal, promises to tickle the taste buds of Delhiites with choicest of delicacies, cultural performances steeped in Lucknowi traditions will take visitors to the winding lanes of the capital of Uttar Pradesh or the erstwhile Awadh.

"This food festival is unique as it not only brings you flavours from Lucknow or popular and known dishes but also recipes directly from the homes of Lucknow with a curated menu including Arvi Ghosht, Nihari, Chicken Korma, Yakhni Pulao, Sabz Pulao, Tali gibhi ka Saalan, Sabz Shami Kebab, and desserts like Zarda and Kimami Sewai.

"It's a treat from Lucknow with love for Delhiites", said Iqbal, curator of the food festival.

Besides food, the highlight of the festival during the weekend are "Mehfil-e-Tarannum", a musico-cultural journey of Lucknow by Askari Naqvi with Mohammad Zeeshan on sarangi and Niteesh Bharti on tabla, and "Dastan Miyan Azad Ki", a dastangoi performance by Naqvi and Valentina Trivedi.

"Mehfil-e-Tarannum", filled with couplets by Sufi saints and songs sung by the likes of Begum Akhtar and Assemun-a miryasin, is a commentary based on different ragas and written in various Hindustani languages, informed the organisers.

"The dastangoi is about a Lucknowi dastan from 'Fasana-e-Azad'. It is authored by Pandit Ratan Naath Sarshaar, this gem of Urdu literature was hugely popular in the late 19th and early 20th century. Both the performances are sure to bring Lucknow to you and spread the aroma of Luckhnawi tehzeeb, zubaan and music”, said Naqvi in a statement.

