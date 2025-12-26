Lutyens' Delhi revamp: NDMC's infra push to ensure uninterrupted water, electricity supply

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Ageing power lines, outdated transformers and leaking water pipes across Lutyens' Delhi will see a major overhaul in the new year for uninterrupted electricity and water supply in the area, the New Delhi Municipal Council announced on Friday.

Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Vice-Chairperson, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), outlined the proposals for a series of infrastructure projects at a briefing here and said the plans align with the Centre's Viksit Bharat @2047 vision.

The proposals will be placed before the Council meeting scheduled in January, he said.

According to Chahal, for electricity, NDMC will implement the Union government's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme to modernise a network that still relies on equipment installed decades ago, some dating back to the pre-Independence era.

"Several high- and low-tension panels and three 30 MVA transformers have outlived their service life, increasing the risk of prolonged outages in an area that houses the President's and Prime Minister's Offices, central ministries and foreign embassies," he said.

There are a total of at least 4,400 high-tension panels in Lutyens Delhi, Chahal stated.

Under Phase I, NDMC proposes replacing 829 outdated 11 kV panels that use bulk oil circuit breaker technology with safer, compact gas-insulated systems, a statement read, adding that the Centre will fund 60 per cent of the project, with NDMC bearing the rest.

The total cost of the overhaul is estimated at Rs 162.9 crore.

According to the official statement, other proposals pertain to installing Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA) and smart metering.

Further, Chahal announced that the NDMC is planning a 24x7 water supply control room at the Old R K Ashram Marg, complete with a one-lakh-litre underground tank, at the cost of Rs 5.24 crore.

"The facility will help cut complaints and ensure supply even during shortages from the Delhi Jal Board," he said.

The vice-chairperson stated that to bolster emergency supply, the NDMC is procuring 12 new water tankers and continues to operate rented vehicles.

Additionally, it also plans to replace old cast iron pipelines with ductile iron pipes in the Pandara Road area, where residents have long complained of contamination and frequent bursts.

"The Rs 8.01-crore project aims to deliver cleaner, uninterrupted water and reduce wastage," Chahal said.

He also announced that NDMC will enhance financial assistance under the Hitkari Nidhi Yojna for SC and ST employees.

"Financial assistance for children's marriage (only for up to two) and to the dependents after the death of an employee has been raised from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000," Chahal said.

NDMC officials said the proposals are expected to be cleared by consensus, promising more reliable civic services for residents and visitors alike. PTI VBH SHB PRK