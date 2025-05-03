Luxury car, hybrid ganja, Rs 96,000 seized in Wayanad; Two held

Wayanad (Kerala), May 3 (PTI) A man and a woman were held while transporting hybrid ganja in a BMW car in this north Kerala district, police said on Saturday.

The arrested duo was identified as K Fasal (24) and Shinsitha (23), two friends from neighbouring Kannur district, police added.

According to Vellamunda Police, 20.8 grams of hybrid ganja, Rs 96,290 in cash, mobile phones, and their luxury car were seized from Mothakkara on Friday.

The arrests were made during a routine vehicle check.

The ganja was found in two carry bags inside the car. The accused admitted to purchasing it from Bengaluru for both personal use and sale, police said.

Further investigation is underway.