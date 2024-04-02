Luxury SUV rams into 'kachori' shop in Delhi's Civil Lines, 6 injured

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) A speeding Mercedes-Benz SUV rammed into a famous 'kachori' shop in north Delhi's Civil Lines area injuring six people, including some shop workers, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The police said the incident took place at Fatehchand Kachori shop on Rajpur Road on Sunday afternoon.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M K Meena said the car driver, identified as businessman Parag Maini, a resident of Sector 79 in Noida, was nabbed from the spot. The vehicle involved in the incident was also seized.

A purported CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on the internet showing a white-coloured Mercedes-Benz hitting some people standing outside the shop and tossing them in the air. The car rammed into a wall seconds later.

Advertisment

Maini, along with his wife, had come to the shop to have kachori, another police officer said.

"While parking his car outside the shop, he lost control of the vehicle when he mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brakes," the officer said.

The shop, which is quite famous in the area, was less crowded at that time otherwise it would have led to a bigger tragedy, he said.

Advertisment

"As per the preliminary medical examination, the driver was not under the influence of alcohol. His blood sample, though, has been preserved for further analysis as an investigation is still on," DCP Meena said.

He said the injured were admitted to Tirath Ram Shah Hospital in Civil Lines. Two of the injured have received fractures, the police said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Civil Lines police station, the police said. PTI ALK BHJ BHJ NB NB