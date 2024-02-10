Luxury wrist watches worth Rs 1.70 cr seized; air passenger held

Chennai, Feb 10 (PTI) Two luxury wrist watches priced at a whopping Rs 1.70 crore was seized from an air passenger, the Customs department said.

Advertisment

Acting on specific inputs, the department sleuths intercepted him on his arrival from Hong Kong on February 5.

On examination, the officials recovered the luxury watches worth Rs 1.7 crore, which were concealed in his baggage.

Investigations revealed that the passenger was acting as a 'carrier' and was supposed to deliver the watches to another individual for a monetary benefit, an official release from R Srinivasa Naik, the Principal Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport said on Saturday.

The passenger was arrested and an investigation was on. PTI VIJ SS