Lyca Productions' G K M Tamil Kumaran elected TFPC president for 2026-29

Chennai, Feb 23 (PTI) G K M Tamil Kumaran was elected as the president of the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) for the 2026-29 term.

Kumaran secured a landslide victory by polling 788 votes, defeating his opponent and incumbent president Thenandal Murali, who received 241 votes, in the elections held at a private college in Anna Nagar on Sunday.

The record-breaking victory margin of 527 votes is reportedly the highest in the history of the council's presidential elections, according to sources at TFPC.

The elections were conducted under the supervision of retired Justice Rajeshwaran. Other key positions were also decided, with N Subash Chandrabose elected as treasurer after securing 609 votes, while Sujatha Vijayakumar was elected joint secretary with 715 votes.

Kumaran, who is the head of Lyca Productions and son of PMK leader G K Mani, will lead the council until 2029.

High-profile members of the industry, including actor Rajinikanth, participated in the voting process.

The newly elected team is scheduled to officially assume office in April, following the conclusion of the current administration's tenure.