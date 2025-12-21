Lynching of Chhattisgarh native: Congress, family demand compensation

Palakkad (Kerala), Dec 21 (PTI) The Congress and the family of a Chhattisgarh native who died in an alleged mob lynching incident here have demanded compensation and an investigation under stringent laws, including the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The brother of the 31-year-old victim, Ramnarayan, told reporters on Sunday that they would not accept the body until their demands, including compensation of Rs 25 lakh, are met.

Ramnarayan was allegedly beaten to death on Wednesday evening after being accused of involvement in a theft at Kizhakeattappallam near Walayar.

"My brother has two children. Our demand to the (Kerala) government is that the children should be provided immediate compensation of Rs 25 lakh," he said.

He also said that they belong to the Scheduled Caste community and that the accused must be charged under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. He also urged the government to invoke mob lynching charges against the accused.

He said the family has not received any assistance from the government so far.

Police said the post-mortem examination of the victim has been completed and the body is being kept at the mortuary of a government hospital here.

Five people have been arrested so far for allegedly beating Ramnarayan to death on suspicion of theft.

As per the FIR, the incident occurred before 7.40 pm. The injured man was rushed to the Palakkad District Government Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, wrote a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, urging him to take urgent steps to provide financial assistance to the family of Ramnarayan.

Referring to the mob killing of a tribal youth called Madhu in Attappady in Palakkad in 2018, Satheesan said taking the law into one's own hands by a mob cannot be accepted.

"It is also not befitting a civilised society. Those responsible for the killing must be ensured punishment," he said.

The Congress leader said alleging him to be a thief, a group subjected Ramnarayan to a mob trial and brutally assaulted him. The police arrived only after four hours and took Ramnarayan to hospital, but his life could not be saved, he said.

"Justice must be ensured for Ramnarayan, who lost his life after becoming a victim of a mob trial that has brought disgrace to Kerala," he said.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal also condemned the alleged mob lynching of Ramnarayan and accused the Left government in Kerala of failing to act against the spread of fear-based propaganda.

He urged the Kerala government to provide immediate and adequate compensation to the victim's family, ensure dignified transport of his mortal remains and take strict action against all the culprits involved.

"We stand with the family in this hour of grief," he said in a post on 'X'.

The Congress leader said "the mob lynching" of Ramnarayan in Palakkad is "beyond shocking." The Alappuzha MP said, "it is deplorable how a society with a rich history of communal harmony like Kerala is seeing repeated instances of mob violence." "The Kerala Government has displayed a completely lackadaisical attitude in curbing the spread of fear-based propaganda and unchecked rumour-mongering. They must answer for the lack of timely action and their complete failure in managing the law and order situation in the state," Venugopal said. PTI TGB TGB KH