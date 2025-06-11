M A Baby-led CPI-M delegation visits Kashmir, says steps needed to gain people's confidence

Srinagar, Jun 11 (PTI) A delegation of CPI(M) MPs led by party general secretary M A Baby has visited Uri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district and met families affected by the Pakistani shelling.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, the CPI(M) leader said the Central government needs to take the necessary steps to gain the confidence of the people of the valley.

"We visited various places in Uri yesterday where massive damage has happened. We also met the family members of Nargis, the woman who was killed in the shelling. We met people who have suffered huge damage to their houses.

"The affected people have been given Rs 1.5 lakh for the damages which is an atrocious thing. We could roughly assess a minimum damage of Rs 10 lakh at each place," Baby said.

He said the delegation has requested the people to give their own assessment/report in writing to senior CPI(M) leader in J-K, M Y Tarigami, who would forward it to the party leadership. "We will raise the issue in Parliament." "Another major issue is the lack of bunkers for protection. More bunkers are to be constructed...we will take it up with the administration, and also raise it on the floor of the House," Baby added.

The CPI(M) general secretary said there are some political issues as well which need to be addressed.

"A joint command meeting (unified headquarters meeting of security forces) was held which was presided over by the (J&K) lieutenant governor, but the elected chief minister was not even allowed to be present there.

"Then there is question of restoring Article 370 and statehood...this is a Union territory, even the state police is under the control of Delhi," he said.

The CPI(M) leader said that after the Pahalgam terror attack, the people of J&K stood with the people of India, which is a great message to the country.

"Now, the Central government needs to do what is necessary to take the people of Kashmir into confidence," he added.

The delegation also met the family of ponywallah Syed Adil Shah who was killed while fighting terrorists in Pahalgam during the April 22 attack.

"We met the family of Adil Shah. We told them the people of India stand with them. They consider us the same family. So, we need to take forward this spirit in the coming days. Our members of Parliament will raise all the issues on the floor of the House," Baby said.