M L Kotru's demise irreparable loss: PM

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the death of veteran journalist M L Kotru, saying he upheld timeless principles of integrity, clarity of vision and depth of thought throughout his illustrious career.

"I received the news of the passing away of Shri M.L. Kotru Ji with a feeling of grief and sadness. His passing away is an irreparable loss that cannot be put into words," Modi said in a letter addressed to his family members.

The prime minister said Kotru remained a mentor to many generations of scribes.

"Throughout his illustrious career, he upheld the timeless principles of integrity, clarity of vision and depth of thought. He leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire one and all," he said.

Modi said Kotru will be deeply missed by family, friends and well-wishers, yet his presence will forever remain in hearts.

"Memories of the times spent with him will provide you with solace and comfort in this difficult hour," he said in the letter.

"Please accept my heartfelt condolences. May the Kotru family gather the strength and fortitude to endure this grievous loss. Om Shanti," the prime minister said.

Kotru, the former Editor of The Statesman newspaper, passed away at his Gurugram home on September 25. PTI SKU RHL