'M S Golwalkar saw RSS through crises, shaped its future'

Nagpur, Oct 1 (PTI) Madhav Sadashivrao Golwalkar, who led the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh through a difficult period and shaped the organisation, was an unlikely choice for the post of `sarsanghchalak’ or supremo, senior journalist Sudhir Pathak says.

Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the founder of the Hindu nationalist volunteer organisation, chose Golwalkar, a zoology professor, as his successor before his death in June 1940.

It was a surprise choice, Pathak, a former editor of the RSS-affiliated newspaper 'Tarun Bharat', told PTI, as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh celebrates its centenary.

Golwalkar, then 34 years old, was not associated with the organisation since its inception in 1925.

He was more inclined to join an organisation like the Ramkrishna Mission. He even thought of becoming a sanyasi, Pathak said.

The names of other Sangh leaders, such as Appaji Joshi, were also considered for the next RSS chief. Golwalkar was then sarkaryawah or general secretary of the organisation, but there were leaders who were senior to him.

But finally, Hedgewar decided that Golwalkar should helm the Sangh. Golwalkar, popularly known as `Guruji’, went on to hold the post till his death in 1973.

As RSS chief, Golwalkar’s focus was to expand its network of shakhas or branches, and work on “vyaktitva nirman” or moulding the character of its volunteers which Hedgewar emphasised, Pathak said.

He faced a major policy decision when Mahatma Gandhi launched the Quit India movement against British rule in 1942 and the question arose as to whether the RSS should join the agitation. Golwalkar decided that the Sangh will not be part of the movement, though its members could take part in it individually.

Some RSS volunteers participated in the Quit India movement, Pathak said, citing names such as Balasaheb Deshpande, who removed the Union Jack from the Ramtek tehsil office in Nagpur district.

Sangh volunteers also participated in the Chimur-Ashti agitation where seven persons, including three RSS volunteers, were sentenced to death but later got reprieve from the Privy Council, he said.

Golwalkar did not approve of the Partition in 1947, but the Sangh was not in the position to oppose it effectively, Pathak said.

Soon, the RSS faced its biggest challenge when Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated in January 1948, and the government banned the Sangh.

According to Pathak, Golwalkar expressly condoled Gandhi’s death by sending telegrams to then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Mahatma Gandhi’s family members.

He was, however, arrested and kept in jails in Betul and Seoni in Madhya Pradesh. On February 5, 1948, the RSS was banned.

From jail, Golwalkar carried out correspondence with the government, asking it to revoke the ban, which he considered illegal.

RSS workers started a satyagraha in November 1948 by assembling for `shakha’. Three months later, the government asked the organisation to come out with a written constitution.

Golwalkar drafted a constitution from the jail itself and submitted it to the government. Subsequently, the ban on the RSS was lifted and he was released.

After Golwalkar met Sardar Patel, the government’s attitude towards the RSS changed a little, Pathak said.

The period from 1948 to 1950 was extremely challenging for the RSS as the public opinion was against it, but Golwalkar managed to head off the crisis and gave a new direction to the organisation, said Pathak. PTI CLS KRK GK