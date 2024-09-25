M S Ramachandra Rao sworn in as chief justice of Jharkhand HC

Ranchi, Sep 25 (PTI) Justice M S Ramachandra Rao was sworn in as the chief justice of the Jharkhand High Court here on Wednesday.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar administered the oath of office to Justice Rao at the Raj Bhavan here.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his cabinet colleagues, several judges and senior government officials attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Chief justices were appointed in seven high courts on September 21.

Justice Rao, who headed the Himachal Pradesh High Court, had been assigned the role of the chief justice of the Jharkhand High Court.

His transfer came days after the Jharkhand government moved the Supreme Court against the BJP-led Centre for not implementing the apex court collegium's recommendation to send Justice Rao to head the state high court.

The appointments came after the Supreme Court Collegium amended some of its July 11 recommendations earlier this month. PTI NAM BDC