M S Swaminathan leaves behind legacy of innovation, dedication to sustainable farming, say scientists

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) The death of renowned agricultural scientist M.S. Swaminathan is a profound loss to the scientific community but his legacy endures and will continue to guide the world towards sustainable food security and agricultural innovation, scientists say.

Dr Mankombu Sambasivan Swaminathan, the ‘Father of the Green Revolution’ who dedicated his life to revolutionising agriculture and ensuring food security for all, passed away in his Chennai home on Thursday. He was 98.

“All of us have benefited immensely, directly or indirectly, from his vast contributions over the years. Without the Green Revolution in India, which he spearheaded, we would not have achieved food security,” agriculturist Ranjitha Puskar, country representative for India and research at the Manila-headquartered International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), told PTI.

She said his death was a tremendous loss to the scientific community in general and the agriculture fraternity in particular.

“He was the director general of IRRI and his legacy has guided the organization and its researchers to this day... His mental agility and intellectual curiosity were as high as ever in the last few years and still provided great guidance, even though he was physically frail. Our deepest condolences to the agricultural sector worldwide on this loss!" Puskar said.

Swaminathan, who dedicated his life to revolutionising agriculture and ensuring food security for all, leaves behind a legacy of innovation and dedication to sustainable farming, experts said. They are unanimous in their sentiment that his contribution to the field will serve as an enduring beacon, guiding the world towards sustainable food security and pioneering agricultural innovations.

In food researcher Mamata Pradhan’s words, Swaminathan was a visionary, an inspiration, and a role model.

“I was really fortunate to have worked with him very closely from 2007 to 2014 when we formed a coalition for food and nutrition security..." Pradhan, research coordinator, International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) South Asia region, told PTI.

“He truly revolutionised Indian agriculture, worked towards self-sufficiency in food production when India was grappling with the threat of food insecurity and transformed India from a net importer of food grains to being a lead exporter to the global food basket. He was always looking for solutions for sustainable farming and improving the lives of the farmers,” Pradhan added.

Swaminathan was born in Kumbakonam on August 7, 1925. His father's involvement in the freedom movement and Mahatma Gandhi's influence inspired his passion for agricultural science.

He worked closely with former prime ministers of India, playing a pivotal role in the success of the Green Revolution, catapulting India from being a net food importer to a leading exporter and ensuring a "Hunger-free India & World”, according to his foundation.

Describing him “the greatest agricultural scientist the world has ever seen”, J Justin Mohan, former secretary of the National Biodiversity Authority, said Swaminathan’s contribution to designing agricultural policies and schemes helped not only India but other countries as well.

“I had the opportunity to work with him during my tenure in Sri Lanka after the end of the armed conflict to assist the farmers of Sri Lanka and also had an opportunity to implement the Kuttanad Package, a wetland development project, in Kerala which was conceived by him,” Mohan, chief conservator of forests, Kerala, told PTI.

“His ideas were far ahead of his times, very practical, result oriented have helped to improve the production and productivity of cereals, pulses, millets, fruits, and vegetables. For example, the idea of issuing Soil Health Cards to farmers was first recommended by him in 2008 as part of the Kuttanad Project, which was later implemented across the country as the Central Soil Health Card Scheme during 2014 -15,” he said.

A Soil Health Card is used to assess the current status of soil health and, when used over time, to determine changes in soil health that are affected by land management.

The tributes poured in.

Environmentalist Sunita Narain took to ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) to thank Swaminathan for his vast contribution to the world.

"RIP #ProfessorMSSwaminathan. We will greatly miss your leadership, your insights, and your support. As chairperson of #CSE , you gave us strength and you taught us the value of humility and humanism. Thank you for all you did for us and for the world,” Narain, director of the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) New Delhi, said in a post.

T Jayaraman, senior fellow - climate change, M S Swaminathan Research Foundation, remembered the many contributions of its founder and mentor.

”Prof. M. S. Swaminathan's many awards included the most prized one of all, the respect and affection of millions of Indian farmers, in his lifetime, for bringing his science to their service and welfare and that of farmers all over the world," Jayaraman tweeted on Thursday.

As the founder chairman and chief mentor of the Foundation in Chennai, Swaminathan championed sustainable agriculture and the transition from the 'green' to an 'evergreen revolution' to secure food and nutrition security globally, the foundation said in a statement.

Swaminathan's leadership extended to roles such as chairman of the government of India's National Commission on Farmers, president of the Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs and Rajya Sabha MP.

His contributions earned him numerous accolades, including the first World Food Prize, Padma Vibhushan and the Ramon Magsaysay Award.

Swaminathan's influence transcended borders, as he collaborated closely with Nobel Laureate and American agronomist Norman Borlaug on developing high-yielding wheat varieties.

Swaminathan is survived by his three daughters - Soumya Swaminathan, Madhura Swaminathan, and Nitya Rao. His wife, Mina Swaminathan, predeceased him. PTI SAR MIN MIN