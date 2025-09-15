M Sundar takes oath as chief justice of Manipur HC

Imphal, Sep 15 (PTI) Justice M Sundar was on Monday sworn in as the tenth chief justice of the Manipur High Court, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla administered the oath of office to Justice Sundar at a function in the Raj Bhavan here, it said.

Justice Sundar was appointed as the chief justice of the Manipur High Court on September 13, following the superannuation of Justice Kempaiah Somashekar, it said.

Several political leaders, high court judges, senior officials of the state government and representatives of bar associations attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Justice Sundar was the judge of the Madras High Court. PTI CORR BDC