M T Vasudevan Nair, actor Shobana in Padma awardees list

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 25 (PTI) Legendary Malayalam writer and filmmaker M T Vasudevan Nair will be posthumously honoured with the Padma Vibhushan award, while noted danseuse and south Indian actor Shobana Chandrakumar Pillai will receive the Padma Bhushan.

Nair was selected for the Padma Vibhushan for his contributions in the field of literature and education, while Shobana will receive the Padma Bhushan in the field of art.

The Padma Awards -- one of the highest civilian awards of the country -- are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

Shobana, despite being known as a lead Malayalam actor, has been included in the awardees' list from Tamil Nadu.

MT, as he was affectionately called by his admirers, died on December 25 last year.

Reacting to him being selected for the Padma Vibhushan, his daughter Aswathy Nair told a TV channel that the family was happy.

"It is a great honour from the country. The happiness would have been double had he received it when he was alive," she added.

BJP state president K Surendran said MT's selection for the award was a "proud moment for Kerala".

"Malayalam’s legendary author, Shri M T Vasudevan Nair, has been announced as a recipient of the prestigious Padma Vibhushan. His timeless contributions to Malayalam literature continue to inspire generations. A proud moment for Kerala," Surendran said on social media platform 'X'.

Over a career that spanned more than seven decades, MT crafted a literary world that resonated with both everyday readers and intellectuals alike.

In works like 'Randamoozham' (The Second Turn), a retelling of the Mahabharata from Bhima's viewpoint, MT showcased his remarkable talent for humanising mythological characters and reinterpreting epic tales.

As a filmmaker and screenwriter, MT applied the same meticulousness and depth to Malayalam cinema, creating iconic films that blended literary excellence with visual storytelling.

His directorial debut, 'Nirmalyam', remains a classic, having won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film.

MT's legacy in cinema is unparalleled. He directed six films and penned scripts for around 54, many of which are regarded as classics, including 'Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha', 'Kadavu', and 'Sadayam'.

His professional journey began as a teacher and gramasevakan at a block development office in Taliparamba, Kannur, before he joined Mathrubhumi Weekly as a sub-editor in 1957.

Shobana is a well known south Indian actor and Bharatanatyam dancer who works predominantly in Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil films and is a recipient of two National Film Awards.

Following the release of the list of awardees, congratulations poured in from her fans on her Facebook page where she had posted -- "Where freedom reigns and love resides! Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day in advance. I’m truly humbled!" She has acted in over 230 films in a career spanning over four decades.

In 2006, she was honoured with the Padma Shri for her contributions in the field of art.

She won her first National Film Award for Best Actress in 1993 for her performance in the Malayalam film 'Manichitrathazhu'. PTI HMP HMP KH