M Veerapandian is CPI's new state secretary for TN

Chennai, Sep 13 (PTI) Tamil Nadu state unit of CPI, on Saturday, picked M Veerapandian as its new secretary to succeed R Mutharasan, who was heading the party in the state for nearly a decade.

M Veerapandian, who was serving as state deputy secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), was chosen to lead the party in the state at its state committee meeting held here.

The name of Veerapandian, "who played key roles in the struggles of farmers and workers," was proposed for the key role by party seniors, CPI sources said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin and Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Secretary P Shanmugam congratulated Veerapandian. Shanmugam called upon Veerapandiyan "to work with a shared vision in protecting the oppressed sections, strengthening the unity of the Left parties and in coordinating secular forces". PTI JSP ADB