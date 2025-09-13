M Veerapandian is TN CPI's new secretary

Chennai, Sep 13 (PTI) M Veerapandian has been elected as the secretary of the Communist Party of India, Tamil Nadu unit, succeeding R Mutharasan, on Saturday.

The former state deputy secretary of the CPI was chosen at the party's state committee meeting here.

The outgoing state secretary had helmed the party for nearly a decade. Veerapandian's name was proposed by party seniors, the CPI said. He had played a key role in the struggles of farmers and workers.

Chief Minister M K Stalin and Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary P Shanmugam congratulated Veerapandian upon being elected as the CPI's state secretary, and called for joint efforts to protect the oppressed sections and strengthen the unity of the Left parties. PTI JSP ROH