'Ma, epitome of grace under pressure': Rahul posts Sonia's pic from aircraft

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) "Ma, the epitome of grace under pressure," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday as he posted a picture on social media of his mother Sonia Gandhi sitting in an aircraft, wearing an oxygen mask.

The picture was of Tuesday when a New Delhi-bound chartered plane carrying former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi made an "emergency" landing at the Bhopal airport, a police official said.

However, airport Director Ramji Awasthi said it was a "priority landing" and not an "emergency landing".

Taking to Instagram, Rahul Gandhi posted the picture in which Sonia is seen sitting calmly, wearing an oxygen mask inside the aircraft.

"Ma, the epitome of grace under pressure," Rahul Gandhi captioned the picture.

The chartered plane was on its way to New Delhi from Bengaluru, where Rahul and Sonia Gandhi attended a mega meeting of opposition parties on Tuesday. PTI ASK RC