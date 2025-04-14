Machail Mata temple reopens for pilgrims after winter in J-K's Kishtwar

Jammu, Apr 14 (PTI) The revered shrine of Shree Machail Mata in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district has been reopened for pilgrims after winter, heralding the commencement of the annual Yatra season, officials said on Monday.

The temple was thrown open on the occasion of Baisakhi on Sunday with Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar reviewing the arrangements for the annual pilgrimage, the officials said.

The event marked the shifting of the idol of Goddess Machail Mata (Durga) from the house of local priest Pehalwan Singh to the temple amid religious rituals and a grand fair.

The reopening of the temple was also attended by BJP MLA from Padder-Nagseni Sunil Sharma and Kishtwar deputy commissioner Rajesh Kumar Shavan, the officials said.

During his visit, the divisional commissioner took a comprehensive review of the arrangements being made for the smooth and safe conduct of the annual Yatra.

The review included assessment of security protocols, provision of electricity, water supply, sanitation, accommodation, transportation, and healthcare facilities for the convenience of the visiting devotees, the officials said.

Deputy commissioner Shavan apprised the divisional commissioner about the arrangements being made by the civil and police administrations, besides the local stakeholders, to ensure a smooth and coordinated pilgrimage experience for the visiting devotees.

The Shree Machail Mata Yatra draws lakhs of devotees from across the country every year, the officials said.

The district administration has appealed to all the pilgrims to adhere to the guidelines and safety instructions issued in the interest of their health and well-being, the officials said. PTI TAS ARI