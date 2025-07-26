Machail Mata Yatra begins in J-K's Kishtwar, over 4,900 pilgrims offer prayers at shrine

Jammu, Jul 25 (PTI) The 43-day-long Machail Mata Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district commenced on Friday amid multi-tier security arrangements, with over 4,900 pilgrims paying obeisance at the Himalayan shrine.

Amid spiritual fervour and devotion, pilgrims trekked serpentine tracks to offer prayers at the holy shrine and sought blessings from the goddess for enduring peace, prosperity, and well-being.

As many as 4,944 pilgrims -- 3,861 males, 776 females, and 308 children -- paid obeisance at the temple till Friday evening, a police officer said.

During the pre-yatra period till July 15, a total of 53,618 pilgrims had already visited the shrine, he said, adding that with today’s batch, the number of pilgrims who have paid obeisance has gone up to 58,562.

The yatra will conclude on September 5.

Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sunil Sharma, accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, Inspector General of Police Bhim Sen Tuti, and District Magistrate Pankaj Sharma, visited the shrine on the first day after the gates of the Mata Machail temple were opened today.

They warmly welcomed all the devotees undertaking the sacred journey of the Mata Machail Yatra.

Speaking to reporters after offering prayers, Sharma underlined the significance of the Machail Mata Yatra, which draws lakhs of devotees from across the country.

"Despite the growing number of pilgrims, many still face significant difficulties due to poor road connectivity and inadequate infrastructure. I have constantly worked towards enhancing the basic facilities in this remote and sacred region to ensure a smoother and more comfortable journey for the pilgrims," he said.

Sharma also made an emotional appeal to people across the Union Territory and the country to visit the holy shrine of Machail Mata and experience the divine energy and spiritual serenity it offers.

The pilgrims had to trek for six to seven hours to reach the 9,705-foot-high shrine in the scenic Paddar valley, also famous for its sapphire mines.

The holding capacity at Yatri Niwas at the base camp in Gulabgarh and various other places en route to the shrine has been increased to accommodate 5,000 pilgrims per day, the officals said.

Roadside amenities, langar arrangements, mobile connectivity, traffic management, power, drinking water, and medical facilities have been taken care of, with special focus on sanitation and cleanliness in the ecologically sensitive region.

Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Sharma said the Machail Mata Yatra holds immense spiritual and cultural significance and remains a cherished place of pilgrimage for devotees nationwide.

Senior Superintendent of Police Naresh Singh assured pilgrims that adequate security arrangements, round-the-clock help desks, and essential facilities have been established to ensure a safe, smooth, and spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage.

He also appealed to all yatris to follow the yatra guidelines and cooperate fully with the administration. PTI AB NB NB