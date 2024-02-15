Machine derailment at Faridabad station disrupts train movement for hours

Faridabad, Feb 15 (PTI) A track maintenance machine derailed at New Town Faridabad Railway Station Thursday morning, affecting train movement on the track for hours, railway police said.

Advertisment

The derailment caused train operation to be completely suspended. It took about six hours to bring the machine back on the track, it said.

More than two dozen express and shuttle trains were affected during the period. While the problem lasted, trains coming from Palwal were stopped at Asaoti Station.

People commuting to Delhi via train bore the brunt of the derailment the most.

Advertisment

The matter is being investigated by the Railways.

The incident took place Thursday morning when maintenance work on the down mainline was underway at New Town Faridabad Railway Station.

Two maintenance machines pressed into service for the purpose suddenly derailed at around 5.30 am, police said.

According to railways, several trains, including Mewar Express, Telangana Express, Geeta Jayanti Express, Karnataka Express, Agra Intercity, Ujjaini Express, Indore Dehradun Express, Nanded Amritsar Express, Paschim Express, Taj Express, Mumbai Rajdhani Express first and second Mathura Shuttle, Palwal Ghaziabad Shuttle and the Palwal New Delhi shuttle, suffered delay. PTI COR VN VN