Machinery, medical equipment worth Rs 53 lakh stolen from private hospital in Thane

Thane, Jan 11 (PTI) Machinery and medical equipment worth Rs 53.61 lakh was stolen from a private hospital in Thane city of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Sapphire Hospital at Kharegaon in Kalwa between 6.30 pm on January 9 and 2 pm the next day, they said.

"Unidentified persons sneaked into the hospital through its main door and took away the machinery and medical equipment worth Rs 53,61,000," an official of Kalwa police station, where the first information report (FIR) was registered.

The case was filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 454, 457 (both pertaining to house-trespass or house-breaking) and 380 (theft), he said, adding that efforts to identify and nab the offenders were being made. PTI COR NP