Macron jogs at Mumbai's Marine Drive, pays homage to 26/11 attack victims

Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Mumbai early on Tuesday and began his day by jogging at the iconic Marine Drive near the Coastal Road.

He and First Lady Brigitte Macron later also paid floral tributes to those killed in the November 2008 terror attack at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in south Mumbai.

The French president is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Lok Bhavan in south Mumbai, where the two leaders will review the progress made in the India-France strategic partnership.

Macron kicked off the day with a jog at the Marine Drive promenade. He was accompanied by his security personnel.

The Mumbai police also maintained tight security in the vicinity.

During the Mumbai visit, Modi and Macron's discussions will focus on cementing the strategic ties and further diversifying them into new and emerging areas.

Both leaders will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance. They will review the progress made in the India-France strategic partnership.

President Macron is on an official visit to India from February 17 to 19 at the invitation of PM Modi to participate in the AI Impact Summit hosted by India, as well as hold a bilateral summit with the latter in Mumbai.

This is President Macron's fourth visit to India and his first visit to Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the French leader on his arrival at the Mumbai airport.