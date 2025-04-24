Macron, Netanyahu, Meloni dial Modi to condemn Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) French President Emmanuel Macron, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah II on Thursday dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi to condemn the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack and backed India's fight against terrorism.

The barbarism displayed in the terror attack is totally unacceptable, Macron said during his phone conversation with Modi, according to external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba also spoke to Modi and expressed their support in India's fight against terrorism.

Jaiswal said Netanyahu "strongly condemned the terror attack on Indian soil" and expressed solidarity with the people of India, and the families of the victims.

In his phone conversation with Modi, Ishiba said terrorism cannot be justified.

"Both leaders emphasised that terrorism is a grave threat to humanity. Those who believe in democracy should stand united in the fight against terrorism," Jaiswal said on X.

Modi "shared assessment of the cross border terror attack and India's resolve to deal with it firmly and decisively", he said.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed in Tuesday's Pahalgam terror attack that triggered widespread outrage within India and abroad.

President Macron conveyed his personal condolences on the "brutal killing" of innocent people in the heinous terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Jaiswal said in a social media post.

"He strongly condemned the attack and expressed full support and solidarity with the people of India adding that this kind of barbarism is totally unacceptable," Jaiswal said.

The prime minister thanked him for his message of support and conveyed India's strong resolve to bring the perpetrators to justice, he added.

Jaiswal said Meloni strongly condemned the terrible terror attack on Indian soil and conveyed her thoughts and prayers for the victims.

"She expressed full support of Italy in the fight against terrorism. PM Modi appreciated her call and the clear message of support against terrorism and those behind it," he said.

"India and Italy will continue to work together including in international platforms to strengthen counter-terrorism efforts," Jaiswal added.

The external affairs ministry spokesperson said Egyptian President El-Sisi conveyed his sincere condolences on the loss of precious lives in the "ghastly terror attack on Indian soil" and strongly condemned it.

"President Sisi reiterated that Egypt stands shoulder to shoulder with India, in the fight against terrorism," he said.

Jaiswal said the Jordan King strongly condemned the "ghastly" terror attack and conveyed sincere condolences at the loss of innocent lives.

"He said that terrorism should be rejected in all its forms and manifestations and there can be no justification," Jaiswal said.

In a post on X, Netanyahu said he expressed condolences to the people of India following the "Islamic terrorist attack in Kashmir." "Prime Minister Modi thanked me for sharing in India's grief and emphasized that our two countries stand shoulder to shoulder in the critical fight against murderous terrorism," he said.

"We also discussed advancing the Transport and Communications Corridor initiative, which will connect Asia ' via Saudi Arabia and Israel -- to the European continent," he said.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to German Chancellor Jens Plotner.

"Pleased to meet Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to German Chancellor Jens Plotner today," Jaishankar said in a social media post.

"Appreciate Germany's expression of solidarity on the recent terrorist attack in India," he said. PTI MPB ZMN