MACT awards compensation of Rs 30 lakh to kin of accident victims

Thane, Dec 4 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a compensation of Rs 30.5 lakh in total to the relatives of two persons who lost their lives in an accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in 2020.

The accident took place on February 24, 2020, when the victims were travelling in an auto rickshaw from Chinchoti Vasai to Bhayander in the district and the vehicle ran into a truck parked dangerously on the road without any warning.

The two families filed separate petitions seeking compensation from the truck's owners.

In the order passed on November 29, MACT chairman and principal district judge S B Agrawal held that the truck driver was at fault, and directed its owners and the insurer firm to pay compensation with interest at 7.5 per cent p.a. from the date of filing of the claim.

In the first petition, the MACT awarded a compensation of Rs 13,66,000 to victim Sandip Markandey Chavan's mother Malati (56) and sisters Kirandevi (22) and Priya (20).

Sandip (22) was earning a monthly income of Rs 8,000 at the time of death and the compensation was calculated accordingly.

The MACT also awarded a compensation of Rs 16,90,000 to Virendra Singh (49) and Gayatridevi Singh (44), parents of victim Mukesh (20).

The tribunal took into account the fact that Mukesh was earning Rs 12,000 per month at the time of his death. PTI COR KRK