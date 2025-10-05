MACT awards compensation of Rs 52.65 lakh to kin of man killed in 2022 road accident

Thane, Oct 5 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) at Thane has awarded compensation of Rs 52.65 lakh to the kin of a man who died in a road accident in 2022.

Mohammed Azam Karimullah died on January 16 that year after the tempo he was driving on the Nashik-Mumbai highway was hit by a speeding car near Anjur-Dive village. He was 37 at the time.

In his order of Friday, MACT Member RV Mohite ordered the compensation after examining the evidence, including the FIR, spot panchnama and post mortem report.

The MACT order said the accident occurred due to the sole negligence of the offending car's driver, who could not control the vehicle due to its high speed.

While Karimullah's kin had sought compensation of Rs 1 crore, the MACT assessed his monthly income at Rs 25000 and awarded Rs 52.65 lakh. PTI COR BNM