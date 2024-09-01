MACT awards more than Rs 16 lakh compensation to two men injured in motorcycle accident

Thane, Sep 1 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded compensation of more than Rs 16 lakh to two men injured in a motorcycle accident.

MACT member S.N. Shah, in an order passed on August 28, directed that the first claimant, Jitesh Ravindra Thackare, be paid Rs 6.19 lakh while the second claimant, Tanmay Devidas Thakare, receive Rs 10.9 lakh.

The detailed order was made available on Sunday.

On March 4, 2019, Jitesh was riding a motorcycle with Tanmay sitting pillion when the two-wheeler collided with a car at Vadpe. Both men sustained serious injuries and required medical treatment.

Dilip Bhudaji Jadhav, the car owner, did not appear before the tribunal, and the matter was decided ex parte against him. The insurance company, Universal Sompo General Insurance Co. Ltd, represented by counsel A K Tiwari, opposed the claim on various grounds.

According to the order, the compensation amount must be paid with 8 per cent interest from the date the claim was filed. If payment is delayed beyond one month from the award date, the interest will accrue at 8.5 per cent per annum until realisation.

The compensation covers future loss of income, pain and suffering, special diet, conveyance, loss of amenities and enjoyment of life. PTI COR ARU