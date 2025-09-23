MACT awards over Rs 39 lakh to accident victim kin

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded Rs 39.13 lakh compensation to the family members of a 23-year-old man who died in a road accident in 2024.

Presiding officer Charu Gupta was hearing a claim filed by the family members of Hitesh, who died after a negligently driven truck fatally knocked him down while he was riding his two-wheeler on March 16, 2024.

In an order dated September 16, Gupta said, “Since all the material stood collected by the investigating officer by way of chargesheet and no specific defence has been raised by any of the respondents (the truck driver and the insurance company), this tribunal finds it to be a fit case which does not require any further inquiry or need to frame issues.” The tribunal said in the absence of any defence, it stood admitted that the truck was being driven in a rash and negligent manner.

It then computed a total compensation of Rs 39.13 lakh and directed the truck’s insurer, Universal Sompo General Insurance Co Ltd, to deposit the amount. PTI MNR MNR AMK AMK