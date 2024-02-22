MACT awards Rs 1.49 cr to kin of man killed in road accident near Nashik

Thane, Feb 22 (PTI) The Thane Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded compensation of Rs 1.49 crore to the kin of a man who died in a road accident near Nashik in 2018.

Advertisment

Nilesh Joshi died at the age of 39 on November 10 that year after the SUV he was travelling in was hit by a bus near a petrol pump on Sinnar-Shirdi road. Five other occupants of the SUV also died in the accident.

He worked in a private infrastructure firm and was drawing a salary of Rs 1 lakh per month at the time of his death while a separate consultancy job provided him Rs 75,000 per month, his kin told MACT.

In his order of February 12, details of which were made available on Thursday, MACT chairperson and principal district judge SB Agarwal directed Chandrakant Laxminarayan Indani, the owner of the vehicle, and United India Insurance Company Limited to pay Rs 1.49 crore to the kin of Joshi along with 7.50 per cent interest from the date of filing the petition.

The MACT chairperson, in his order, said, "There has been categorical finding that there was negligence of the driver of the bus." The claimants, including Joshi's wife Deepali, are residents of Borivali in Mumbai. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM BNM