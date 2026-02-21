MACT awards Rs 19 lakh compensation to kin of pedestrian killed in 2018

Thane, Feb 21 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Thane has awarded compensation of Rs 19.83 lakh to the kin of a 46-year-old pedestrian killed in a road accident in 2018.

Badruddin Kalaraj Choudhary, originally from Assam, was walking home near Indian Compound in Bhiwandi on February 4 that year when a speeding motorcycle dashed into him, resulting in his death from severe injuries the next day.

In his order of Friday, MACT member KP Shrikhande directed the vehicle's owner to pay compensation along with 9 per cent interest per annum from August 26, 2024 until the realization of the full amount to petitioners Aleja Begum Badaruddin Choudhary (41) and her three children in the 7-19 age group.

The judge noted that the FIR in the case maintained the vehicle was being driven "rashly or negligently".

The court assessed the monthly income of Choudhary, who worked in a cake shop, as Rs 12,000 for the calculation of compensation. The petitioners had sought Rs 50,00,000.

The tribunal ordered that 40 per cent of the compensation be awarded to the widow, while the three children will receive 20 per cent each.