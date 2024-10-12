MACT awards Rs 24.54 lakh compensation to kin of man killed in motorcycle accident

Thane, Oct 12 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district awarded a compensation of Rs 23.54 lakh to the family of a man who was killed in a motorcycle accident in 2013.

MACT chairman and principal district judge S B Agrawal ordered the respondents, the owner of a tempo and United India Insurance, to pay the compensation along with 7.5 per cent interest per annum.

The copy of the order dated October 4 was made available on Saturday.

Advocate PV Rao appeared for the deceased man's family, while the owner of the vehicle did not appear, and the matter was decided ex-parte against him.

Advocate Rao informed the tribunal that the deceased, Sabir Haroon Saldurkar (30), was working with Metito (Overseas) Qatar WLL, Doha, Qatar, and earned Rs. 50,000 per month.

On November 28, 2013, Saldurkar was proceeding on his motorcycle from Dapoli towards Harne when a tempo driven in a rash and negligent manner knocked him down, and he died of the injuries, he said.

The tribunal ordered a compensation of Rs 23.54 lakh to the family, including Rs 15,000 towards loss of estate, Rs 40,000 towards loss of filial consortium, and Rs 15,000 towards funeral expenses.

It also ordered Rs 13 lakh to be kept in a fixed deposit in the name of the deceased's wife and Rs 10 lakh in his daughter's name.