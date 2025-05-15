MACT awards Rs 32.66 lakh compensation to accident victim

Thane, May 15 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a compensation of Rs 32.66 lakh to a man working as a security guard whose left leg had to be amputated following a road accident in 2013.

The copy of the order passed on May 7 was made available on Thursday.

Dinesh Rajmani Chaurasiya, currently 39, was hit by a motorcycle while walking on the roadside on October 31, 2013.

He was first taken to a hospital in Mumbra and later to the government-run Sion Hospital in Mumbai where his left leg had to be amputated below the knee.

In his petition filed under the Motor Vehicles Act in 2019, Chaurasiya stated that he worked as a security guard and earned Rs 15,000 per month. After his leg was amputated, he could not work any longer, he said.

Respondents in the case were motorcycle owner Kushang Gautam Pandit and United India Insurance Co. Ltd. Both the respondents claimed there was negligence on Chaurasiya's part.

But the tribunal citied the First Information Report registered by the police to conclude that the accident was solely due to rash and negligent driving of the motorcycle.

The tribunal directed the respondents to pay the petitioner a total of Rs 32,66,000 including Rs 27,54,000 for the loss of future income. PTI COR KRK