MACT awards Rs 32.8 lakh compensation to kin of man killed in road accident in Thane

Thane, Jul 22 (PTI) A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded a compensation of Rs 32.8 lakh to the family of a scrap dealer killed in a road accident in 2017.

MACT chairman S B Agrawal ordered the respondents, the owner of the offending tempo and the New India Assurance Co. Ltd, to jointly and severally five family members of the deceased with interest of 7.5 per cent per annum from the date of petition till the realisation of the amount.

A copy of the order passed on July 12 was made available on Monday.

The tempo owner did not appear before the tribunal, and the order was passed ex parte against him.

Appearing for the petitioners, advocate S M Pawar informed the tribunal that the deceased, Javed Ghuru Alias Guru Khan (28), dealt in scrap and had an office in Bhiwandi.

On January 29, 2017, he was riding his motorcycle when a speeding tempo collided with his vehicle, resulting in his death.

The compensation awarded by the tribunal includes Rs 32.13 lakh towards loss of income, Rs 15,000 each towards loss of estate and funeral expenses, and Rs 40,000 towards the filial consortium.

The tribunal noted that the claimants were entitled to interest on the amount (Rs 23.65 lakh), and it directed that of the realised amount, Rs 20 lakh be kept in a fixed deposit in the name of the deceased man's wife, Rs 7.5 lakh for his parents and Rs 2.5 lakh for his siblings. PTI COR ARU