MACT awards Rs 42.64 lakh compensation to man injured in road accident

Thane, Sep 30 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded a compensation of Rs 42.64 lakh to a 45-year-old man who suffered grievous injuries after being hit by a bus here in 2020.

The petitioner has suffered permanent disability, which impacts his future earning capacity, MACT member S N Shah observed in the order passed on August 28.

A copy of the order was made available on Sunday.

The petitioner, Vijay Devaji Baraskar, was standing under a bridge near the Kashimira police station when a speeding bus of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking hit him on October 19, 2020, his lawyer Sachin L Mane told the tribunal.

The impact resulted in severe injuries to Baraskar, necessitating immediate hospitalisation and surgery at a hospital in Mira Road area.

His treatment continues till date, and he has been diagnosed with 60 per cent "permanent partial disability", Mane said.

The lawyer also told the tribunal that Baraskar worked in the sales department of a private company and earned Rs 20,680 per month.

The man sought a compensation of Rs 60.5 lakh, citing loss of income, medical expenses, as well as pain and suffering.

The BEST officials denied the allegations, arguing the driver was operating the vehicle at a slow speed and that the man was crossing the road carelessly while using a mobile phone.

After a thorough examination of the evidence, including medical records and witness testimonies, the tribunal ruled in favour of Baraskar.

The MACT observed that the petitioner has suffered permanent disability, which impacts his future earning capacity.

It awarded him Rs 42.64 lakh compensation, including for future loss of income, medical costs, pain and suffering, disfiguration and other expenses.

The tribunal ordered the opponent (BEST Undertaking) to deposit the total compensation amount along with an interest at eight per cent per annum within one month.

If the payment is delayed, the interest rate will increase to 8.5 per cent, it said.

The compensation will be disbursed with a significant portion (Rs 10 lakh) to be kept in a fixed deposit for the petitioner's future security, the tribunal said. PTI COR GK