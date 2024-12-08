MACT awards Rs 46.3 lakh compensation to man injured in accident in Thane district

Thane, Dec 8 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded Rs 46.3 lakh compensation to a man who sustained grievous injuries after being hit by a container truck.

MACT member S N Shah ordered Nabool Gulamali Shaikh, owner of the motor container, and IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Co. Ltd to pay the compensation with 8 per cent interest from the date of filing the petition until its actual payment.

The copy of the order passed on December 3 was made available on Sunday.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate SM Pawar told the tribunal that the accident occurred on January 5, 2018, when the petitioner, Mayur Raosaheb Kadam (24), was heading to his house in Palghar.

The speeding container vehicle rammed into the two-wheeler from behind, severely injuring the rider.

Kadam, who suffered partial disability in the accident, filed the petition under section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, seeking fair and just compensation.

Based on the evidence presented, the tribunal awarded a total amount of Rs 46.36 lakh to the petitioner. PTI COR ARU