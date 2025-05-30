MACT awards Rs 59.2 lakh to kin of man killed in road accident, Rs 10 lakh to his widow for injuries

Thane, May 30 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Thane has awarded a compensation of Rs 59.2 lakh to the family of a milk supplier killed in a road accident six years ago.

The tribunal, presided over by Member S N Shah, also ordered the payment of Rs 10.5 lakh to the victim's wife, who suffered injuries in the accident.

The compensation, inclusive of no-fault liability, is to be jointly and severally deposited by the owner and insurer of the offending vehicle, said the MACT in its order of May 21, copies of which were made available on Friday.

The milk supplier, Namdev Narayan Kharik, and his wife Kamalabai were travelling on a motorcycle on the Nashik-Mumbai road on March 17, 2019, when their two-wheeler collided with a speeding car.

Namdev, then 48, had a monthly income of Rs 50,000, advocate S M Pawar, who represented the victim’s family, told the MACT. Namdev's family also submitted documents to show that he owned several buffaloes.

Car owner Sandeep Hanuman Shendge remained ex parte (absent from the proceedings). The insurer, Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co. Ltd., was represented by advocate P T Sonar.

After going through the submissions, the MACT ordered that the victim’s family be paid Rs 59.2 lakh along with 8 per cent interest from the date of filing the petition until realisation. It also awarded a compensation of Rs 10.5 lakh (with 8 per cent) to Kamalabai for her injuries. PTI COR NR