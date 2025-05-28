MACT awards Rs 8.13 lakh compensation to accident victim, raps insurer for prolonging case

Thane, May 28 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) here has awarded a compensation of Rs 8.13 lakh to a man injured in a road accident in 2016 and also directed the offending van's insurer to pay him a compensatory cost of Rs 15,000.

The insurer was interested in prolonging the matter as far as it could, the MACT presided over by member S N Shah noted in the order passed on May 20, a copy of which was made available on Wednesday.

On July 29, 2016, Imran Mohamad Khan, an auto-rickshaw driver and side actor in TV serials, was injured in an accident where a motor van, owned by a business services company, was found to have jumped a signal and collided with his vehicle.

Khan suffered severe facial injuries, including broken teeth, which he stated hampered his career.

The MACT noted the insurer appeared through an advocate in December 2016, but failed to file a written statement for nearly five years and eight months.

Despite a "no written statement" order being passed in August 2021, it was subsequently set aside, and the written statement was finally filed.

The tribunal noted the insurer's delay in presenting evidence.

"Record further shows that the petitioner closed evidence...on 29.03.2023. Since then, it was posted for evidence, if any of opponent no. 02 (insurer). But, till 20.01.2025, i.e. for about one year and ten months, it only went on to put on record applications for issuing witness summons. But it never took proper follow up of the same." "From all these facts on record, it is apparent that opponent no.02 was interested to prolong the matter, as far as it can. For this, it is liable to pay compensatory cost of Rs 15,000 to the petitioner," the tribunal said.

The tribunal also found both the offending vehicle's owner and insurer jointly and severally liable to pay a total compensation of Rs 8,13,200 to the petitioner, along with eight per cent interest per annum from the date of filing the petition.

The total compensation awarded includes Rs 2,88,000 for future loss of income, Rs 41,000 for hospital and medical expenses, Rs 30,000 for special diet and conveyance, Rs 1,15,200 for future prospect, Rs 2,59,000 for future treatment, Rs 30,000 for pain and suffering, and Rs 50,000 for loss of amenities and enjoyment of life.

Of the total amount, Rs 6,13,200 with proportionate interest is to be paid directly to the petitioner, while Rs 2,00,000 will be kept in a fixed deposit for five years, the tribunal ordered.