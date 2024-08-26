MACT awards substantial compensation to kin of 2 cousins killed in 2014 road accident

Thane, Aug 26 (PTI) The Thane Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a compensation of more than Rs 48 lakh to the families of two cousins who tragically lost their lives in a road accident in December 2014.

The victims, Shyam Gopal Farde (40) and Gurunath Govind Farde (26), both residents of Farde Pada in Shahapur, were fatally injured when their scooter was struck by a vehicle in Shelavli village on December 5, 2014.

The copy of the order dated August 9 was made available on Monday.

MACT Chairman, SB Agrawal, directed the owner of the vehicle and the New India Assurance Company to pay the compensation to the victims' families. The family of Shyam Farde was awarded Rs 32,29,000, while Gurunath Farde’s family received Rs. 16,00,000.

Additionally, both families are entitled to interest at the rate of 7.50% per annum from the date of filing the claim. However, the Tribunal clarified that no interest would be applicable to the compensation awarded on account of the future prospects.

The MACT chairman rejected the arguments presented by the insurance company, finding them to be "palpably frivolous." The case was decided ex-parte against the vehicle's owner, who failed to appear before the tribunal, while the insurance company, represented by advocate AK Tiwari, contested the claim on multiple grounds.

Advocate MA Pendse, representing the petitioners, argued that the accident was a result of negligent driving by the driver of the four-wheeler at an excessively high speed.

The MACT chairman held the respondents liable for the accident and ordered them to pay the compensation. He also noted that the insurance company's attempts to evade liability were unfounded and without merit. PTI COR NSK