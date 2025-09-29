MACT awards total compensation of Rs 11 lakh to two women injured in 2022 car accident

Thane, Sep 29 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Thane has awarded total compensation of Rs 11.07 lakh to two women who suffered injuries in a car accident in 2022.

In two separate but related judgments delivered on September 24, details of which were made available on Monday, MACT Member RV Mohite held the car's driver, Pravin Ramdas Shinde, and the insurance firm jointly and severally liable to pay compensation with 9 per cent annual interest from May 18, 2022, the date the petitions were filed.

Varsha Nilesh Dalvi (24 at the time of the accident) and Sneha Pravin Patil (23 at the time of the accident), both working with the Pen panchayat samiti office, were injured after their car crashed into a tree on April 11 near Vajroli in Raigad's Roha area.

The MACT order assessed the functional disability of Dalvi as 10 per cent and that of Patil as 15 per cent, and held that the accident was caused by the driver's high speed and loss of control.

The insurance company failed to prove its defence that the driver lacked a valid licence, confirming their responsibility to indemnify the owner, the MACT order said. The licence was valid from February 15, 2017 to May 29, 2026, it added.

In both cases, the compensation was calculated using a notional income of Rs 10,000 per month and a multiplier of 18.