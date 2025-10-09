MACT gives compensation of Rs 21.63 lakh to kin of man killed in 2019 accident

Thane, Oct 9 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Thane has awarded compensation of Rs 21.63 lakh to the kin of a man who died in a road accident in 2019.

Yogesh Ganpat Divekar died on July 28 that year when his motorcycle was hit by a speeding dumper truck in Balkum area. Divekar, who was 40 at the time of death, was a recovery agent employed by a cooperative credit society.

In its order of Wednesday, MACT Member RV Mohite found both the dumper driver and the deceased partially responsible for the accident.

While the dumper driver could not control the vehicle due to high speed, the victim was riding his motorcycle in the middle of the road, the MACT order said.

The Tribunal assessed the deceased's notional income at Rs 16,000 per month and awarded his kin Rs 21.63 lakh as compensation. PTI COR BNM