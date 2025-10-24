MACT orders compensation of Rs 30 lakh to kin of man killed in BEST bus-motorcycle accident

Mumbai, Oct 24 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Mumbai has directed the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking to pay compensation of more than Rs 30 lakh to the family of a 20-year-old man who died in a road accident in 2021.

In the order of October 16, details of which were made available on Friday, MACT chairperson Monica Arland held that the accident took place due to the BEST driver's "rash and negligent driving".

The tribunal rejected BEST's contention that the victim was "solely responsible" for the accident, saying no "oral or documentary evidence" has been brought on record to show "there was negligence on the part of the deceased in the alleged accident in any manner".

It would be difficult to believe the deceased died due to negligence on his part and not by the negligence and fault on the part of the offending bus, the MACT order said.

The man died on June 14, 2021 on Marve Road in Malad in the northern part of the metropolis after his motorcycle was hit by a BEST bus that "came in a high and excessive speed without having control".

The victim's mother told the tribunal that the sudden and unexpected death of her son had resulted in the family suffering mental, physical and monetary loss.

The Tribunal, after hearing both sides and considering the evidence on record, concluded that the BEST bus was responsible for the accident in which the deceased died.

It ordered compensation of Rs 30.34 lakh to the victim's family along with 7.5 interest per annum from the date of application (July 14, 2021) till its full realization. PTI AVI BNM