MACT orders MSRTC to pay Rs 13.6 lakh compensation to parents of teen killed in accident

Thane, Jan 19 (PTI) A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Thane district has directed the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to pay Rs 13.6 lakh to the parents of an 18-year-old brick kiln worker who was killed in a road accident four years ago.

The order by S B Agrawal, chairman of Thane MACT, was passed on January 10, and a copy of it was made available recently.

Advocate Satish Tiwari, who represented the parents of the victim Sachin Suresh Waghe, told the tribunal that the teenager was riding pillion on a two-wheeler when an MSRTC bus hit the vehicle on the Mumbai-Goa Highway and killed him on January 20, 2019.

The victim's parents filed a petition under section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act, seeking compensation for the loss of their son.

After examining police reports and witness testimonies, the MACT chairman found the respondent, MSRTC, liable for the accident due to the bus driver's negligence.

The tribunal awarded Rs 13.6 lakh to the petitioners, which included conventional compensation for loss of estate, funeral expenses, and loss of filial consortium.

The petitioners were granted interest of 7.5 per cent per annum on the awarded amount.

The tribunal directed that a portion of the compensation be kept in fixed deposits for the petitioners, while the rest would be disbursed through account payee cheques. PTI COR NR ARU