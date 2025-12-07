MACT Thane awards Rs 40 lakh as compensation to kin of plumber killed in 2018 accident

Thane, Dec7 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Thane has awarded Rs 40.08 lakh as compensation to the family of a man who died in a road accident in 2018.

On November 17 that year, plumber Daulat Waman Davane (38) was hit by a speeding car while he was standing along the service road of Mumbai-Nashik Highway. Shahapur police had registered a case under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act at the time.

In the order of November 28, details of which were made available on Saturday, Extra Joint District Judge and Additional Sessions Judge KP Shrikhande, presiding over MACT Thane, accepted the testimony of the deceased's wife and petitioner Darshana Davane, as well as documentary evidence like FIR, spot panchnama and post-mortem report.

Her evidence about the accident of her husband arising out of the use of the offending vehicle has not been disputed in her cross-examination, the judge said while rejecting the insurer's claim that the deceased was negligent.

The insurance firm's claim that the driver lacked a valid licence,, which constituted a breach of policy, was also rejected.

Accepting that the deceased earned Rs 10,000 per month as a plumber and an additional Rs 10,000 from a tent business, the MACT calculated the loss of dependency at Rs 37,80,000 along with 20 per cent enhancement.

"The petitioners are entitled to the compensation amount of Rs.40,08,000 along with interest at 9 per cent per annum from the date of the filing of the petition," the MACT said. PTI COR BNM