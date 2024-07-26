Madan Rathore appointed as BJP's Rajasthan chief, replaces CP Joshi

Jaipur: Ahead of assembly bypolls in Rajasthan, Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore has been appointed as the president of the BJP's Rajasthan unit, replacing party leader CP Joshi. Rajya Sabha MP Radha Mohan Das Agarwal has been made the state in-charge in place of party leader Arun Singh, the party said.

Rathore's appointment was announced in an notice issued on Thursday by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh.

CP Joshi, the MP from Chittorgarh, met the central leadership on Wednesday and offered to resign as state president.

In a post on X, Rathore wrote, "I have full faith that together we will take BJP Rajasthan to new heights and write a new saga of development in the double engine government.

"After being appointed as the BJP Rajasthan president, today I had a courtesy meeting with former state president of Bharatiya Janata Party and Chittorgarh MP Shri CP Joshi ji," he said.

The appointment of Rathore, who was elected as a member of Rajya Sabha five months ago, is seen to have been made to further strengthen its support among then OBCs.

Rathore was twice elected MLA from Sumerpur assembly seat of Pali district. With years of organisational experience, he has also been the Deputy Chief Whip of the state government from 2013 to 2018.

While he was not fielded in last year's assembly elections, within a few months, he was sent to the Rajya Sabha.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also congratulated Rathore on being appointed as the BJP state chief.

"Undoubtedly, under your energetic leadership and efficient guidance, BJP will set new standards of success in the state with the basic mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for your excellent tenure," CM Sharma wrote on X.

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के शीर्ष नेतृत्व द्वारा राज्यसभा सांसद आदरणीय श्री मदन राठौड़ जी को भाजपा राजस्थान का प्रदेश अध्यक्ष नियुक्त किए जाने पर हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।



निःसंदेह, आपके ऊर्जावान नेतृत्व व कुशल मार्गदर्शन में भाजपा 'सबका साथ, सबका विकास, सबका विश्वास' के मूल मंत्र… pic.twitter.com/VXpM031oub — Bhajanlal Sharma (@BhajanlalBjp) July 25, 2024

BJP's outgoing state president CP Joshi also congratulated Madan Rathore.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore on his appointment as BJP Rajasthan president," Joshi said on X.