Madan Rathore set to be re-elected Rajasthan BJP chief unopposed

Jaipur, Feb 21 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore is set to retain his chair as no other candidate except him filed nomination for the election to the post, sources said on Friday.

Accompanied by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa and other leaders, Rathore submitted his nomination to election officer and former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani at the party office here on Friday.

Rupani told reporters that five sets of nomination papers were received, and all the proposals mentioned Rathore's name.

"The proposals were submitted by ex-chief minister Vasundhara Raje, former state presidents, district presidents and state office-bearers of the BJP, and all of them proposed Madan Rathore's name," Rupani said.

The deadline for nomination filing was between 2.30 pm and 4.30 pm on Friday, and the scrutiny took place from 4.30 pm to 5 pm.

After discussions with BJP's national leaders, the next state unit chief will be announced at 11 am on Saturday, Rupani said.

Former leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore also confirmed that Madan Rathore would be re-elected as Rajasthan BJP chief unopposed as no other candidate filed nomination on Friday, adding that the BJP always follows a democratic system within the party.

A Rajya Sabha MP, Madan Rathore was appointed state unit chief last July.