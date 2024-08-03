Madan Rathore takes charge as Rajasthan BJP chief

Jaipur, Aug 3 (PTI) Newly appointed BJP state president Madan Rathore took charge of the position on Saturday.

Rathore, a Rajya Sabha MP, earlier reached the party's state office with a bike rally from the Jaipur airport and took charge after performing rituals.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, party's senior leaders, MPs and MLAs welcomed him.

Addressing the party workers, Raje said that ups and downs are part of politics and every person has to go through this phase.

Raje said that position, pride and stature are three things that a leader faces in politics. Position and pride are not permanent but stature is permanent, she added.

"In politics, pride of position decreases stature of a leader. Nowadays, people feel pride of position, but Madan ji will never feel pride of position," Raje said.

She said that taking everyone along in the organisation is a difficult task and many have failed in this.

Raje said that in her view the biggest position is love, affection and trust of the people. This is such a position, which no one can snatch from anyone, she added.

Addressing the workers, Rathore said he will keep the 'guru mantra' given by Raje.

"I will keep in mind the warning that I have received from the stage," he said.

While appealing to the workers, he said, "The government is ours. So, praise the government. If you are not happy with the work of the government, then tell us. We will listen to you." Rathore was deputy chief whip in the Rajasthan Assembly in the previous BJP government led by Raje.

The biggest challenge before him would be winning the upcoming assembly bypolls on five seats.

Chief Minister Sharma said the BJP is a party of workers and efficient organisation, adding the state government and organisation will work together to take the schemes and plans of the Centre at grassroots.

He said, "Madan Rathore has worked in the organisation and the government. He has held organisational responsibility not only in the state but the country. He has worked at grassroots. Definitely, his joining will further strengthen the organisation and work better." On July 26, the BJP had appointed Rathore as the new party's state president by replacing MP CP Joshi.

Rathore was elected as a member of the Rajya Sabha five months ago. The party has entrusted him with the new responsibility of state BJP as an apparent move to further strengthen its vote bank of OBCs.

Rathore was twice the MLA from Sumerpur assembly seat of Pali. He has also been the deputy chief whip of the government from 2013 to 2018.

He also has a long organisational experience. He had also asked for a ticket to contest in the assembly elections held last year, but the party did not give him a ticket. After a few months, he was sent to the Rajya Sabha.