Made arrangements for Amritpal to file nomination from prison: Punjab govt to HC

Chandigarh, May 10 (PTI) The Punjab government on Friday informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it made arrangements for radical preacher Amritpal Singh, currently lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail, to file his nomination for the Lok Sabha election from the Khadoor Sahib constituency.

The state government's reply came on a petition filed by Singh, the chief of the 'Waris Punjab De' outfit, who is in prison on charges under the National Security Act.

In his plea, Singh had sought a temporary release for seven days to file his nomination papers or alternatively, directions could be issued to the respondents to make arrangements for him to file his nomination.

Amritpal is contesting the Lok Sabha election as an Independent. Voting in all 13 Lok Sabha seats of Punjab will be held on June 1 in the last phase of the general election.

When the matter came up before the bench of Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj, Punjab Deputy Advocate General Arjun Sheoran submitted, "Two sets of nomination forms and other paperwork were filled in and signed by the detenue (Amritpal) on May 9. The detenue was allowed to meet his proposer and advocate at Dibrugarh Central Jail on May 9." "The Superintendent of Dibrugarh Central Jail will administer oath to the detenue as per the provisions of law including Handbook for Candidate, 2023, and issue certificate for receipt of oath and send original form of oath to returning officer of Khadoor Sahib," he added.

Sheoran later said that the court disposed of the petition as infructuous.

Singh had sought directions to the Punjab government, the Election Commission of India and the superintendent of Dibrugarh Central Jail to make arrangements for him to file his nomination papers.

Amritpal Singh, who styled himself after slain Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, was arrested in Moga's Rode village on April 23 last year following an over a month-long manhunt.

The Khalistan sympathiser had escaped the police net in Jalandhar district on March 18, switching vehicles and changing appearances.

The Punjab Police had launched the crackdown after the February 23 Ajnala incident last year in which Amritpal Singh and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into the police station on the outskirts of Amritsar city, and clashed with police for the release of Lovepreet Singh Toofan, one of his aides.

He and his associates were booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempting to murder, attacking police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.