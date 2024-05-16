Madhavi Raje Scindia's mortal remains brought to Gwalior from Delhi for cremation

Gwalior: The mortal remains of Madhavi Raje Scindia, mother of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia were brought to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh from Delhi in a special plane on Thursday, a day after she died at a hospital in the national capital.

Her body was taken from the Gwalior airport to the Rani Mahal located in Jai Vilas complex in a flower-bedecked ambulance in which minister Scindia and his family members were present.

The cremation of Madhavi Raje Scindia, 76, will be held at 5 pm at 'Amma Maharaj Ki Chhatri', a place reserved for the funeral of members of the erstwhile royal family of Gwalior, sources close to the Union minister said.

A large number of people gathered at the airport to have a last glimpse of Madhavi Raje chanting slogans in her praise. The door of the ambulance was also kept open for some time so that people could see the mortal remains.

Her body will be placed at the Rani Mahal, which is part of the Jai Vilas Palace, to enable people to pay their last respects.

Members of the royal family of Nepal and erstwhile princely states of the country will attend the funeral, the sources said.

Senior BJP and Congress leaders are expected to attend the cremation that is scheduled to take place around 5 pm on Thursday, they said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will reach Gwalior around 3 pm to take part in the funeral procession, the sources added.

Madhavi Raje Scindia died on Wednesday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Wednesday morning. She was undergoing treatment at the premier hospital for the last three months and suffered from pneumonia along with sepsis. She had been on ventilator support over the last few days.

Madhavi Raje Scindia, who hailed from Nepal's royal family, got married to former Union minister Madhavrao Scindia in 1966. She is survived by her son Jyotiraditya Scindia and daughter Chitrangada Raje Singh.