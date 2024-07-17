Madhu Khanna's 'Tantra on the Edge' wins Oxford Bookstore Art Book Prize 2024

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Art historian Madhu Khanna has won the second edition of the Oxford Bookstore Art Book Prize for her book, "Tantra on the Edge".

The award ceremony, hosted by Ambassador of Norway to India and Sri Lanka May-Elin Stener on Tuesday, saw Khanna and book's publisher DAG being felicitated with the trophy, certificate and one lakh rupees cash prize.

"Writing this book has been a journey of passion, and dedication. As we move into the 21st century torn by violence and ecological degradation, we must reclaim the spiritual heritage of Tantra and Yoga inherited from the anonymous Shilpi-yogins and sage-scholars of the past.

"It is because of their legacy that we are able to celebrate today, the timeless-modernism of Tantra Art and its philosophy," said Khanna.

In addition to the winning title, the jurors -- including art historian Alka Pande and Priti Paul of Oxford Bookstores -- appreciated two more titles: Shilpa Shah & Rosemary Crill's "The Shoemaker's Stitch: Mochi embroideries of Gujarat in the TAPI Collection", published by Niyogi Books and "Thota Vaikuntam's Thota Vaikuntam: A Celebration", published by Aleph Book Company.

The other shortlisted titles were "Paachakam: Heritage Cuisine of Kerala", "Insurgency and The Artist- The Art of the Freedom Struggle in India" and "International Gallerie".

"At home in Oslo, we are increasingly looking at promoting art and culture as a cherished export of Norway, one that comes with a strong foundation and rich heritage. Norway also strongly advocates for artistic freedom, freedom of speech and freedom of expression. By being a part of this prize, we at the Embassy, are delighted to contribute to the art world in India," Stener, who is also part of the jury, said.

Instituted in collaboration with Visual Arts Gallery in 2022, the Oxford Bookstore Art Book Prize is touted to be India's only prize that recognises outstanding contributions to the field of art books.

Satyabrata Rout's "Scenography: An Indian Perspective" was the winner of the first edition of Oxford Bookstore Art Book Prize.