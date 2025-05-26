Madhubani, Gond artists showcase traditional art forms at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) A group of Madhubani and Gond artists are showcasing the country's traditional art forms as part of a week-long special residence programme at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, an official statement said on Monday.

The artists called on President Droupadi Murmu on Monday, it said.

President Murmu witnessed the paintings created during their stay at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, said the statement issued by her office.

She appreciated their contribution to India's important traditional art forms and wished them success in their future artistic endeavour.

The traditional art forms of India are being showcased in artists in residence programme - Kala Utsav in their original forms, the statement said.

This Kala Utsav has also provided a platform to the folk, tribal and traditional artists of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan who have continued the varied forms of art since generations, it said.

"The artists of Gond art of Madhya Pradesh and Madhubani art of Bihar are staying at the Rashtrapati Bhavan from May 20 to 27, 2025 under the Artists-in-Residence programme," the statement said.

They are - Madhubani artists - Shanti Devi, Ambika Devi, Manisha Jha, Priti Karn, Ranjan Paswan, Shanti Devi, Urmila Devi, Shravan Paswan, Kumari Nalinee Shah and Moti Karn, and Gond artists - Durgabai Vyam, Subhash Vyam, Nankusia Shyam, Ram Singh Urveti, Dilip Shyam, Champakali, Heeraman Urvety and Japani Shyam Dhurwey, it added. PTI AKV AS AS