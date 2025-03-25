Madhumita Shukla murder case: SC dismisses plea challenging premature release of Amarmani Tripathi

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea challenging the premature release of former Uttar Pradesh minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani in poet Madhumita Shukla murder case.

The Uttar Pradesh prisons department had in 2023 issued an order for the premature release of Tripathi, citing the state's 2018 policy on remission, since they have completed 16 years of imprisonment.

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and P B Varale asked the poet's sister Nidhi Shukla to approach the high court concerned.

"What fundamental right is violated. Sorry," the bench said.

The top court also refused to grant protection to the petitioner and asked her to approach the trial court.

The prisons department also cited the age and good behaviour of the convicts as Amarmani is 66 and Madhumani is 61, the official said citing the order.

Poet Madhumita, who was pregnant, was shot dead on May 9, 2003, in Paper Mill Colony, Lucknow. Amarmani Tripathi was arrested in September 2003 in connection with the murder of the poet with whom he was allegedly in a relationship.

A Dehradun court had sentenced Amarmani and his wife to life imprisonment for the murder in October 2007. Later the Nainital High Court and the Supreme Court upheld the sentence of the couple. The case was probed by the CBI. PTI PKS DV DV